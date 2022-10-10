6th and Burleigh shooting; suspect fired into residence

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 6th and Burleigh on Sunday night, Oct. 9.

Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect are acquaintances and fought over a firearm. A short time later, the suspect fired into the residence striking the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.