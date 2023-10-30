60th and Calumet shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced, 7 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Ray Harris on Monday, Oct. 30 to seven years in prison plus another three years of extended supervision in connection with the shooting a man near 60th and Calumet in September 2021.

In July, a jury found Harris guilty of first-degree reckless injury – and not guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the neighborhood near 60th and Calumet in Milwaukee on Sept. 12, 2021. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital. During that ride, per the complaint, the victim said he'd been shot by "his baby mama's baby daddy."

Back at the crime scene, officers spoke with a woman. She and Harris have a child in common, the complaint said. The woman said she was dating the shooting victim – and was pregnant with his child.

The complaint said, the evening of the shooting, Harris arrived at the woman's home to drop off their child. He and the victim argued, and the victim punched Harris in the face. Harris then pulled out a gun and shot the victim before driving off.

Officers recovered six bullet casings at the scene. Harris was later arrested without incident on 68th Street.