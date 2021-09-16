60th and Calumet shooting: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

article

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and wounding a man near 60th and Calumet after an argument on Sunday, Sept. 12. The accused is Ray Harris – and he faces a charge of attempt first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the neighborhood near 60th and Calumet on Sunday evening, Sept. 12. They found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital -- and during that ride, the complaint says the victim "stated that he was shot by 'his baby mama's baby daddy.'" The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Back at the crime scene, officers spoke with a woman. She and Harris have a child in common, the complaint says. The woman said she is dating the shooting victim -- and is pregnant with his child. The complaint says the evening of Sept. 12, "the defendant arrived at the residence to drop off their child in common. The defendant and (the victim) argued. (The victim) punched the defendant in the face." Harris then "pulled out a firearm and shot (the victim)," the complaint says. Harris then got back in his car and left the scene.

Officers recovered six 9mm Luger casings at the scene. The defendant was later arrested without incident on N. 68th Street.

Harris made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 16. Cash bond was set at $50,000. Harris is due back in court on Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

