60th and Silver Spring shooting: Evidence markers litter scene
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting incident near 60th and Silver Spring on Sunday, May 23.
Officials say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries shortly after 7 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery. They are seeking an unknown suspect.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
Advertisement