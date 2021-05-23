Expand / Collapse search

60th and Silver Spring shooting: Evidence markers litter scene

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting incident near 60th and Silver Spring on Sunday, May 23. 

Officials say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries shortly after 7 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery. They are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

