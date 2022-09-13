60th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes parked car, tree

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred Monday, Sept. 12 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened at approximately 9:24 p.m.

Police say a driver to lost control, collided with a parked vehicle and hit a tree. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll on its side.

Two vehicle crash, rollover near 60th and Good Hope, Milwaukee

The driver of the vehicle suffered a minor injury and was not taken to the hospital.