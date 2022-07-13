54-hour full freeway closure of I-41/US 45 begins 11 p.m. Friday

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is warning motorists about a tentative 54-hour full freeway closure of I-41/US 45 beginning late Friday, July 15.

Officials say I-41/US 45 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh will be shut down from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 18.

A news release says the closure will allow the placement of the new beams for the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge over I-41. Additional work will be completed during the closure.

Traffic will be diverted off the freeway at Watertown Plank Road and at Burleigh.

WIS 100 (S. 108th Street) is the primary detour route for motorists to use during this closure. Motorists are also encouraged to consider alternate routes further from the closures to help avoid any delays.

