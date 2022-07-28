54-hour full closure of I-41/US 45 from July 29-August 1

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 54-hour full closure of I-41/US 45 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend, Friday, July 29 until Monday, August 1.

The full closure will allow the placement of new Union Pacific Railroad bridge beams. Additional work will be done during the closure.

The closure of I-41/US 45 will begin on Friday night at 11 p.m. and run until 5 a.m. on Monday morning. The closure will have the freeway closed between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. WIS 100 (Mayfair Road) will be the primary detour route during the closure.

Delays are anticipated. Motorists are being asked to consider an alternate route if the desired destination is located outside the area of the closure.

This work remains weather dependent. In case of inclement weather, work will be rescheduled for a future weekend.