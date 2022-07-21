I-41/US 45 54-hour full freeway closure planned this weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 54-hour closure of I-41/US 45 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh this weekend – Friday, July 22nd until Monday, July 25th.

The full closure will allow the placement of new Union Pacific Railroad bridge beams. Additional work will be done during the closure.

The closure of I-41/US 45 will begin on Friday night at 11 p.m. and run until 5 a.m. on Monday morning. The closure will have the freeway closed between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh. WIS 100 (Mayfair Road) will be the primary detour route during the closure. Delays are anticipated. Motorists are being asked to consider an alternate route if the desired destination is located outside the area of the closure.

The project team is closely monitoring the weather forecast to determine if the work will go forward as scheduled. The current forecast includes potential for thunderstorms which would necessitate the work to be delayed until the following weekend.

For project information and updates: Zoo Interchange Project – (511wi.gov)