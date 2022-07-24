5-year-old girl shot near 49th and Meinecke: police

article

Milwaukee police say a 5-year-old girl has been shot near 49th and Meinecke. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July. 24.

The senseless gunfire is upsetting neighbors who say it’s happening too often.

"Just another sad story," said Prinston Cameron. "It’s always an unfortunate situation. Especially a little girl, a child."

Heartbreak looms over a block after police say a 5-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning.

"What happened? Why? It’s senseless," said Cynthia Mathes.

She has questions as she watches police piece together the shooting.

Detectives are working to figure out what went wrong.

The shooting investigation spanned several streets, but officers didn’t have to travel far to get there. The focus is just a block away from Milwaukee Police District 3.

"It’s sad. It’s sad. It’s so sad. Children are innocent," said Mathes.

Milwaukee police responded to the call around 7:30 a.m.

People near the scene worried about the girl’s condition.

"I pray. I pray for them. I give them my heart. I wish I could go there and help them. What can you do?" she said.

Leaning on faith. Hoping this doesn’t happen again.

I don’t know what can be done but something has to be done. Something has to be done. This has to stop," said Mathes.

Police have not shared what led to the girl being shot or if there is anyone in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.