5-year-old boy's death; probable fentanyl poisoning, officials say
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating last week's death of a 5-year-old child as a probable fentanyl poisoning.
Milwaukee police are now involved in the investigation.
Milwaukee police said the young boy was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased at a residence N. 37th Street just north of Green Tree Road on Wednesday, May 11. There were no visible signs of trauma.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Advertisement
This is a developing story.