Milwaukee child death; 5-year-old boy, no visible signs of trauma

Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy on N. 37th Street just north of Green Tree road.

Officials say the child was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased late on Wednesday, May 11. There were no visible signs of trauma.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story.