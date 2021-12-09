49th and Oklahoma murder-suicide victims identified

article

The Milwaukee County medical examiner has identified the four people who were found dead in a murder-suicide near 49th and Oklahoma on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Records show 54-year-old Jeazell Woodruff, 42-year-old Jason Wilhelm, 7-year-old Kevin Becker-Wilhelm were victims of homicide. Fredrick Holmes, 49, the suspected shooter, died by suicide.

The autopsy reports say Holmes and Woodruff lived together in one unit of the duplex, while Wilhelm and Becker-Wilhelm lived in the other unit. The three homicide victims were all found dead in Wilhelm's unit. Holmes was found dead in his unit.

Police were initially called to the residence for a welfare check, responding around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News