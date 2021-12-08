49th and Euclid shooting: Milwaukee police find 4 dead

article

The Milwaukee Police Department said four people were found dead in a home near 49th and Euclid on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

It is suspected, according to police, that one of the deceased shot and killed the other three before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The deceased are three adults and one child.

Police were initially called to the residence for a welfare check, responding around 11:45 a.m. The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, police said, there is no active threat to the public.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday, the medical examiner said.

FOX6 News is at the scene. Check back for updates.