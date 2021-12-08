Expand / Collapse search

49th and Euclid shooting: Milwaukee police find 4 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:28PM
Milwaukee police at scene near 49th and Euclid

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department said four people were found dead in a home near 49th and Euclid on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

It is suspected, according to police, that one of the deceased shot and killed the other three before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The deceased are three adults and one child.

Police were initially called to the residence for a welfare check, responding around 11:45 a.m. The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, police said, there is no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday, the medical examiner said.

FOX6 News is at the scene. Check back for updates.

