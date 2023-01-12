41st and Lancaster shooting; man wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Jan. 12 near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue. It happened around 1 a.m.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

