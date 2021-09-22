400K+ attended September Summerfest amid COVID, weekend format

More than 400,000 people attended Summerfest 2021, held over three weekends: September 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, 2021, officials announced Wednesday, Sept. 21. A news release noted that "as one of only a few national music festivals to take place this year, Summerfest made it a September to remember by fulfilling its mission to provide a low-cost, world-class outdoor music experience for its fans."

The coronavirus pandemic forced the event to be held in September, and officials noted that "given several significant factors impacting the festival, including the move to September, the emergence of the delta variant, the addition of new entry protocols, the loss of public transportation and the rainy Labor Day weekend, Summerfest attendance was less than previous years, totaling 409,386 fans during the nine-day run."

Headliners included Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus, Chance The Rapper’s only headlining show of 2021, the first show of Twenty One Pilots tour and the first comedian to perform in the Amphitheater, Dave Chappelle. Other concerts on the 12 festival stages featured Black Pumas, Kesha, Run the Jewels, Jake Owen, ZZ Top, Wilco, Lindsey Sterling, Bleachers, Leon Bridges, Nelly, Flaming Lips and hundreds more.

Summerfest 2022 will take place during its traditional June and July timeframe for three weekends (Thursdays-Saturdays), June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9.

The news release stated officials "will evaluate the results following the 2022 Summerfest and will then make decisions based on data regarding the format for future festivals."

The pandemic paused the Big Gig in 2020. In 2021, Summerfest officials required all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Additionally, masks were required for children younger than age 12 and optional for others.