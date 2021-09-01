Summerfest opens Thursday, lineup excitement builds

Summerfest returns Thursday, Sept. 2. After the COVID-19 pandemic paused the Big Gig, fans and musicians are pumped up.

A day before the official start of the musical festival, fans camped outside the gates to see rock icons Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer – set to perform Wednesday night.

"I think it’s going to be a good time," said Green Day fan Julia Krueger.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s really good seeing people get back together after this year-and-a-half of just staying at home," Calla Flanagan said.

As the pandemic continues, Summerfest will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

"There is testing here. At the north gate and the south gate there is rapid response test available," said Don Smiley, Summerfest CEO.

Summerfest also unveiled the new Generac Power Stage.

"I would say come early. Avoid those lines at 6 and 7 p.m," said Smiley. "It’s all about the music here, and the food and beverage and the comradery within our city."

Generac Power Stage at Summerfest

"I think it’s going to be really good to be in this space with other people again and feel the connection you get from live music," said Krueger.

Gates open at noon Thursday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.