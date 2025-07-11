4-year-old Milwaukee boy fatally shot, 2 people arrested

The Brief A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Thursday night, July 10. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and a felon in possession of a gun. Also, a 33-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a felon.



A four-year-old Milwaukee boy is dead, and police are accusing an adult of intentional homicide.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says the victim's name is Ralph Taylor III.

"We all heard a gunshot. And my mommy instinct hit, and I’m like everybody get in the house. I was outside cussing, get the **** in the house," said Tangella Williams.

Williams, a neighbor, says she was outside with her own kids when she heard that shot.

Related article

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Then she heard her neighbor.

"The mom, she was screaming: my baby, my baby, my baby," she added.

Williams says she and two others rushed into the apartment to help.

"We were trying to save him, but we couldn’t. We did CPR. He was just laying there lifeless," she said.

Scene near 75th and Northridge Lakes

Milwaukee police say they're still investigating the child's death.

They would not say whether it was intentional or an accident.

"He had a hole in the back of his head. The hole was in the back of this baby’s head, and she’s performing CPR on him," Williams said.

MPD said it is referring charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police records show two people were arrested at the address.

A 34-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and a felon in possession of a gun.

Police also arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of aiding and abetting a felon.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Police

"I told the officers: she gave me her purse. Can you take this? There might be a handgun in it. There was," added Williams.

Now, a four-year-old boy is dead…shot and killed in his own home.

"He was just so sweet. He was the sweetest kid ever, just a sweetheart," said Williams.

What's next:

At this point, prosecutors have not charged the two people police arrested.

But, public records show they do share a last name with the victim.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner states the preliminary manner of death is homicide.

Reaction

What they're saying:

Milwaukee Alderwoman Larresa Taylor released the following statement:

"It is deeply upsetting that yet again the 9th District has been struck with a tragic, gun-related death. This time the victim was a 4-year-old child. A child who had their whole life in front of them. These incidents shake our community to the core, and many are devastated by this most recent loss.

"I, and many others, continue to be angry and frustrated by these incidents because they are wholly preventable. Be smart and be safe. Gun safety is a must. Use a gun lock. Properly store your guns, especially when children are present. And perhaps most importantly, seek alternative options before you reach for a gun to resolve a conflict. There are countless resources available – including local organizations like the city’s Office of Community Wellness and Safety, Safe and Sound, representatives from 414Life and Promise Keepers, in addition to the Milwaukee Police Department.

"There are ways to protect and support our community, and working together is one of them. To that end, I want to thank local Pastor Parris Hibbler for organizing an emergency community prayer and support event for those impacted in the area.

"We must come together so as a city we can rise above, and be better than the gun violence we see far too often. In this moment, let’s support the parents and family of the 4-year-old whose life was cut short yesterday, and let’s be part of the solution. We are always better together."