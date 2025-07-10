Milwaukee shooting; 2 wounded near Singer Circle and Humboldt

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning, July 10. The shooting left two people wounded. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.



What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near East Singer Circle and Humboldt.

The victims, ages 19 and 20, went to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.