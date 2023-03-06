38th and Meinecke shooting; 13-year-old girl wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating shooting that occurred Sunday night, March 5 near 38th and Meinecke. It happened around 10:15 p.m.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.