37th and Congress homicide: Shots fired into residence, man dead

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 13 near 37th and Congress. It happened at approximately 4:05 a.m.,

Police say the suspect fired shots into a residence -- striking a victim inside the residence.

The victim, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.