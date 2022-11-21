37th and Burleigh stabbing; man in stable condition, woman arrested

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing occurred on Monday, Nov. 21 near 37th and Burleigh. It happened at approximately 1:33 a.m.

Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.