35th and Lisbon fatality: Milwaukee man charged in woman's death

article

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the death of a woman who was struck after a violent collision between two vehicles at 35th and Lisbon on May 3. The accused is Charles Jackson Jr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle

Carrying a concealed weapon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police reviewed surveillance video which shows "a white Chrysler going northbound on 35th Street, entering the intersection with Lisbon Avenue against a steady red light, and striking a Nissan SUV that was traveling with a green light on Lisbon."

The complaint goes on to say the video also shows a pedestrian, Baxter, standing near the intersection. After the Chrysler collides with the Nissan, "both cars spin and the Chrysler strikes the pedestrian who is thrown in the air," the complaint says. The victim was later identified as Yolanda Baxter.

Yolanda Baxter

An officer patted down Jackson on the scene. The complaint says the officer recovered "two ecstasy pills and a small quantity of marijuana."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During an interview with police, Jackson admitted being the driver in the white Chrysler. The complaint says "Jackson claimed he was rushing home because he was concerned that a family member was going to kill himself, and claimed he believed that he had a green light."

Investigators obtained and reviewed a report from the Airbag Control Module of the Chrysler Jackson was driving. That report revealed the vehicle "was traveling at 47 mph with the accelerator depressed 100% at the last moment recorded (.01 seconds) prior to the crash)," the complaint says.

Pedestrian fatality at 35th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

When officers searched the Chrysler, they also "located a 9mm Glock pistol in a bag on the driver's seat, with an additional loaded magazine in the bag as well as another magazine in the vehicle's center console."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Jackson Jr. made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, May 7. A signature bond of $10,000 was set. Jackson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 17.

