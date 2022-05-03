35th and Lisbon fatality: Woman standing on corner struck by vehicle

A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead and a second person is hurt after a collision at 35th and Lisbon on Tuesday morning, May 3.

Pedestrian fatality at 35th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say just before 6 a.m., a vehicle disregarded a red light and collided with a second vehicle. That second vehicle struck the 39-year-old woman who was standing on the corner. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 30-year-old Wauwatosa woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested by police.

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

An autopsy on the 39-year-old woman is set for Wednesday.