33rd and Michigan house fire; no injuries

The Milwaukee Fire Department were called to a house fire near 33rd and Michigan shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct 29.

No one was injured as a result of this fire.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 to $300,000 in damage to the structure. The house has been declared not habitable anymore.

The Red Cross was notified, according to MFD, to assist the residents of the home – five adults and a bunch of kids.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.