300 MPS students return to the classroom; leaders call it 'a good day'

Three-hundred Milwaukee Public Schools students headed back into the classroom Monday, Feb. 8 -- only a small fraction of students in the district, but the start of getting everyone back to in-person learning, and district leaders called it a success.

Those 300 students were split among three schools, some coming here to Green Tree Prep. MPS Superintendent Keith Posley said the district is doing everything to keep students and staff safe.

"It was an outstanding day for us," said Posley.

After nearly a year, some MPS students returned to the classroom.

"We’re excited to be able to offer face-to-face learning for our young people," said Posley.

Three-hundred students with special needs returned to three schools across the district. The students were chosen based on need and first-semester progress reports.

They had previously been taught remotely.

"Just seeing the students become more acclimated to a classroom was a good day," said Jennifer Mims-Howell, senior director of specialized services.

School leaders say they are focused on keeping everyone healthy, providing things like PPE and sanitizing surfaces.

"We want it to be safe for all of our students as well as our staff, as well as our community," said Posley.

All MPS students will be back at school by the end of April, each coming back in three separate phases.

The return had caregivers split.

District leaders said this first day back at school marked the first step to getting everyone back inside the classroom.

"It was a good day," said Mims-Howell.

The school board plans to discuss re-opening more in-depth during a future meeting. Posley said the goal is to re-open and stay open.