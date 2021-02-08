300 MPS students return to in-person learning on Monday

Around 300 Milwaukee Public Schools' students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) will return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 8.

During the last school board meeting in January -- the board voted unanimously to start the process of gradually begining in-person learning.

The school board said students would be selected based on need and first-semester progress reports. Families were made aware if their student was selected last week.

On the MPS website, there is a hotline number to call if parents have questions. That number is 414-475-8204.

The remaining students are slated to return to in-person learning following the schedule below:

April 12, 2021: Students in PreK through grade 2 begin in-person learning. April 19, 2021: Students in grades 3 through 8 begin in-person learning. April 26, 2021: Students in grades 9 through 12 begin in-person learning.

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors will revisit this proposal in March to ensure the proposed timeline is appropriate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android