3 robberies, 8 days, Milwaukee men charged

Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with three armed robberies in eight days, and prosecutors say one was on GPS monitoring at the time.

Christopher Phillips, 20, faces three counts of armed robbery as party to a crime. Amarion Thurman, 22, faces one count of armed robbery as party to a crime.

The first crime took place June 3 near 9th and Ring. The victim reported his vehicle, wallet, phone and house keys were taken during the robbery at the Corner Store. A criminal complaint says the victim told investigators a man approached, pulled a gun and said, "Give me that (expletive) now." The stolen vehicle was eventually recovered, and prosecutors say Phillips' fingerprints were found inside. The complaint says Phillips identified himself and someone known as "Nash" in surveillance and said "Nash" was the one who pulled the gun. He said when Nash told him to help, "he felt he had no choice" and took property out of the victim's pocket. GPS data from Phillips' ankle bracelet placed him at the scene, the complaint says.

The second robbery happened June 7 near 14th and Burleigh. The victim said he was pistol-whipped and his vehicle/property were taken. Prosecutors say Phillips again blamed "Nash" for the crime, saying he got into the stolen vehicle with "Nash" and another male, telling investigators "Nash" was the one who was armed. Phillips said they had gone to the store on Lime scooters, which were found at the scene. He said "Nash" pushed him into approaching the victim, and "Nash" attacked first. Phillips did admit to going through the victim's pockets, pushing the victim and taking his keys. GPS data from Phillips' ankle bracelet again placed him at the scene, the complaint says. Prosecutors say he wrote the victim an apology letter.

The third crime occurred June 11 near 71st and Hope and involved a Lyft driver. Prosecutors say the two suspects called for a ride, and when they got into the vehicle, one pulled a gun, stealing the vehicle with the Lyft driver's iPhone inside.

The phone's GPS sent investigators to 38th and Lloyd, where the vehicle was found in an alley and two individuals were seen entering a home. Phillips and Thurman were arrested. A gun was recovered, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say Phillips identified them in the surveillance and told investigators he and Thurman would "take electric scooters until they died, and they had to walk." He said he didn't know Thurman was armed until the crime happened. He said Thurman got into the driver's seat of the Lyft and drove to his aunt's house. Prosecutors say Phillips wrote the victim an apology letter.

According to the complaint, Thurman denied being armed at the time of the robbery but said he handled a firearm at one time.

Thurman made his initial appearance in court June 16 and received $20,000 cash bond. Phillips was in court the next day and received $50,000 cash bond.