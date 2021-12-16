Expand / Collapse search

3 Racine schools virtual due to power outages

Published 
RACINE, Wis. - Due to power outages, three Racine public schools have transitioned to virtual learning for Thursday, Dec. 16.

Those schools include:

  • Gilmore Fine Arts
  • Wadewitz Elementary
  • All programs at the Community Pathways Campus

Milwaukee Public Schools also announced that 14 schools with move to virtual learning due to the overnight high winds that have caused power outages through the city. Learn more about that city's closings.

