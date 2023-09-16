3 critically missing children, last seen near 23rd and Nash

article

The Milwaukee Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating critically missing, Cedrion McCottry, Mercedes McCottry, and Cedrinique McCottry.

Officials said the children were last seen leaving Benjamin Franklin School near 23rd and Nash around 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

Cedrion is described as A Black boy, 11 years old, 5'06" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Mercedes is described as a Black girl, 10 years old, 5'07" tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Cedrinique McCottry is described as a Black 7-year-old girl; she is 4'04" tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information on the McCottry children's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.







