27th and Capitol homicide suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in the homicide of a 58-year-old man near 27th and Capitol on Nov. 3. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 20-25 years old, 5’06"-5’07" tall and had a medium build. 

He was last seen wearing a gray hat, a white jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was armed with a handgun.

The suspect fired several shots striking the victim which caused the victim’s death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

