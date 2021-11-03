Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police investigate homicides, shootings Wednesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:19PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide at 27th and Atkinson

The medical examiner says a woman was killed near 27th and Atkinson in Milwaukee Wednesday evening.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating several shootings that happened Wednesday, Nov. 3.

60th and Congress

Police said a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 12:50 a.m. and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

Teutonia and Finn

Just after 2:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The victim was inside a vehicle when a suspect fired shots, according to police.

He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

60th and Fond du Lac

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the area immediately northwest of 60th and Fond du Lac – near Leon and Baldwin – around 11:30 a.m. He arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The shooting was the result of an argument, police said. A known suspect is wanted.

58th and Vienna

Minutes after the shooting near 60th and Fond du Lac, a 38-year-old man was shot roughly one mile south. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, police said.

27th and Atkinson

Milwaukee police said a 27-year-old woman suffered a single gunshot wound and died at the scene Wednesday night. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee homicide near 27th and Capitol

The medical examiner says a man was killed near 27th and Capitol in Milwaukee Wednesday evening.

27th and Capitol

A 58-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be drug-related. 

MPD seeks info

Milwaukee police are seeking the shooters – including some who are unknown – in connection to the incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 app.

