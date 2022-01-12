27th and Atkinson homicide: 2 men charged, victim was bystander

A pair of Milwaukee men are accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 27th and Atkinson on Nov. 3, 2021. The accused are Mellachi Robinson, 20, and Marcell Hall, 28 – and they face the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime (Robinson and Hall)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Hall)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to a shooting near 27th and Atkinson on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. When they arrived on the scene, officers located a shooting victim inside a vehicle's front passenger seat. Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced deceased.

Homicide near 27th and Atkinson, Milwaukee (Nov. 3, 2021)

Officers spoke with the person who had been driving the victim's vehicle. He indicated he was outside an apartment building and that "he saw a couple fighting on the sidewalk near the vehicle and then suddenly heard one gunshot and saw his windshield break," the complaint says. The victim said to him, "Baby, I'm hit." The driver attempted to flag down a passing ambulance but was unsuccessful. Police arrived a short time later.

The complaint indicates surveillance video recovered from a nearby building captured the shooting incident. Shortly after 7 p.m. that Wednesday, the complaint says the surveillance video showed the "brake lights of the suspect vehicle illuminate and a muzzle flash is seen coming from the passenger side of the suspect vehicle, apparently toward the couple that has been fighting."

On Jan. 7, Milwaukee detectives conducted an in-custody interview with Mellachi Robinson. Robinson said he was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by Marcell Hall. Robinson indicated they stopped at an apartment building on 28th Street. Someone in the car got out of the vehicle -- and went to the building. The complaint says while waiting for this person to return, those in the car "saw a male and female fighting and the male was physically beating the female." Robinson "started to roll down his window to yell at the male, but Hall told him not to do that," the complaint says.

The person who went into the building returned -- and as they started driving, the complaint says "Hall took a gun off of his lap and handed it to Robinson. Hall rolled down the front passenger window, and said to Robinson, 'try to hit him in his arm.' Robinson knew this meant to try and shoot the guy beating the female."

Robinson told police "he first shot at the male but missed him. He believed the bullet hit the wall of the apartment building. Robinson said that he handed the gun back to Hall after the first shot and Hall fired the second shot." The complaint indicates Robinson was challenged on this story. He then "said that after the first shot, the gun jammed, and he was racking the slide to try and fix it. Robinson said that while he was racking the gun, it was pointed out the window and the gun went off a second time." Robinson told police "after the shooting he handed the gun back to Hall," the complaint says.

Robinson and Hall were expected to make their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Jan. 12.