26th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 26th and Wells early Monday, Aug. 29, police say.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the shooting was triggered by an argument. The gunman is being sought.

Shooting at 26th and Wells, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.