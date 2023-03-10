23rd and State shooting; man wounded, no arrests

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, March 9 near 23rd and State. It happened around 10:15 p.m.

Police say 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A firearm has been recovered.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.