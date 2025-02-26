2025 Wisconsin Storm Spotter Training; what you need to know

The Brief Those interested in learning how to become a storm spotter can attend free courses this spring. The National Weather Service hosts those courses throughout Wisconsin from March through early May. Each training session is roughly two hours long.



The National Weather Service (NWS) wants you to be a storm spotter.

Become a storm spotter

What we know:

The 2025 Wisconsin Storm Spotter Training season will provide both in-person and online training sessions – and they are all free.

Training sessions will be about two hours long each. The first hour will cover safety aspects for spotters/general public while the second hour will cover the essentials of what you need to know to report severe weather to the NWS.

Pre-registration is not necessary to attend these sessions, you are encourage to just show up. Additional online training sessions may be offered later in the season.

Dates, locations

Choose a location near you:

Here is the list of dates and locations for the storm spotter course. Each session will cover the same information, so you only need to attend one. NOTE: For more information on the dates listed below, visit the NWS Storm Spotter Training site.

March 8: 1701 Wright Street, Madison (Dane County), 9:30 a.m.

March 17: 11974 Ames Road, Darlington (Lafayette County), 6:30 p.m.

March 18: 811 Ann Street, Delavan (Walworth County), 6 p.m.

March 31, 125 N. Dickason Boulevard, Columbus (Columbia County), 6:30 p.m.

April 1: 327 S. Winsted Street, Spring Green (Sauk County), 6 p.m.

April 2: 109 E. Leffler Street, Dodgeville (Iowa County), 1:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

April 8: 160 S. Macy Street, Fond du Lac (Fond du Lac County), 6:30 p.m.

April 9: 375 Buffalo Street, Sheboygan Falls (Sheboygan County), 6:30 p.m.

April 14: Monroe Fire Department, 601 W. 17th Street, Monroe (Green County), 1 p.m.

April 14: Brooklyn Village Fire & EMS Department, 401 W. Main Street, Brooklyn (Green County), 6 p.m.

April 15: 200 W. South Street, Oconomowoc (Waukesha County), 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

April 16: 2982 Kapec Road, Fitchburg (Dane County), 1 p.m.

April 16: 119 Industrial Drive, Marshall (Dane County), 6 p.m.

April 17: 2320 Renaissance Boulevard, Sturtevant (Racine County), 6 p.m.

April 21: 127 E. Oak Street, Juneau (Dodge County), 6:30 p.m.

April 22: 19600 75th Street, Bristol (KIenosha County), 6 p.m.

April 23: 67 W. Park Street, Montello (Marquette County), 6:30 p.m.

April 30: 503 N. Jackson Avenue, Jefferson (Jefferson County), 6 p.m.

May 1: TBD (Ozaukee County), 6:30 p.m.

May 8: Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Road, Germantown (Washington County), 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

For those that can not attend any of the live training sessions, we will also record the training and share that in mid-May.