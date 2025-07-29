Expand / Collapse search

2025 Wisconsin State Fair; cream puff giveaway, 3 different flavors

Published  July 29, 2025 7:39am CDT
State Fair cream puff giveaway

Brian Kramp has an early start this morning with the first person in line for today’s giveaway.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - FOX6 is once again giving away hundreds of free cream puffs to help kick off the Wisconsin State Fair (640 S. 84th Street). Brian Kramp is getting a sample of the three different flavors available for purchase. 

Three cream puff flavors

Brian Kramp is getting a sample of the three different flavors available for purchase.

Hidden gems, State Fair top tips

Brian Kramp is with Tess Kerksen, Director of Marketing & Communications to talk about hidden gems that you won't want to miss.

Three flavors of Cream Puffs

Brian Kramp is getting a sample of the three different flavors available for purchase starting Thursday.

The Dairy Building

Brian Kramp is with their CEO who can't wait to show it off.

Milk House flavors

Brian Kramp is in Central Park where milk is a good choice.

State Fair-themed apparel

Brian Kramp is with the owner of a local boutique that's making sure you'll be dressed to impress.

The Dairy Farmer’s of Wisconsin

Brian Kramp is getting ready for the fair with the 78th Alice in Dairyland.

