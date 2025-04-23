2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay: behind-the-scenes look

The Brief The NFL Draft is scheduled to be held at Lambeau Field from April 24–26 in Green Bay. FOX6 News is taking you inside the NFL Draft Theater for a behind-the-scenes look. All together, the NFL says about 2,200 people will be working the draft.



The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay on Thursday night, April 24.

A month ago, they were just starting to close streets and remove light poles from parking lots. Now it's ready for prime time.

The masses will huddle around the draft stage to see which player goes where. But before then, FOX6 News is taking you inside the NFL Draft Theater for a behind-the-scenes look.

What we know:

Wednesday, April 23, is dress rehearsal time at the NFL Draft Theater.

Kelsey Pietrangelo, with NFL event operations, said the focus was on the feel of the NFL's most sacred site.

"There's always things that are going on in your brain. I don't think I'll even be able to sleep tonight, because tomorrow's a big, exciting day," she said. "So, it's just making sure everything's really coming together as we planned it to."

It's visible in the details, the colors, the tunnel to the stage and even the wood art from butler-based artist Ike Wynter.

Image 1 of 12

"It's very surreal. I don't even know how to process it yet," Wynter said. "It's a very surreal experience."

Local perspective:

In the green room, 16 prospects will wait with their families. They all have their own space, with a rug and a couple of couches. The pillows are even branded to say 2025 NFL Draft. Here, they wait until their names are called.

It's NFL Manager of Broadcasting & Media Distribution Lucy Popko's job to work with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to be sure he pronounces the players' names correctly.

"I think the biggest thing we work on is just slowing it down and really trying to take it phonetically at times," Popko said.

Packers prepare