2025 Milwaukee crime data; city leaders report on 1st quarter of year

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and District Attorney Kent Lovern on Tuesday, April 8 presented the city's crime numbers for the first three months of 2025.

Crime data

With the first quarter review, Milwaukee police say homicides have increased 9% – up to 25 from 23 this time in 2024. Auto thefts are down 3% – down to 1,266 from 1,307 this time in 2024.

Aggravated assaults decreased 23% down to 1,207 from 1,565. Carjackings decreased 12% – down to 73 from 83.

"Non-fatal shootings decreased 15%. Carjackings decreased 12%. These are good trends. They should be recognized. For this quarter, there were two more homicides than at the same time last year. And as I've always said, one homicide is one too many," said Chief Jeffrey Norman, Milwaukee Police Department.

In 2025 compared to 2024:

Crashes degrees 6% (3,225) from (3,417)

Hit-and-run crashes decreased 6% (1,201) from (1,279)

Fatalities decreased 30% (7) from (10)

Chief Norman said the police department's homicide clearance rate is at 124% so far in 2025.

"The first quarter crime numbers continue to show the overall trend we've seen since I became mayor of the City of Milwaukee – and that's that serious crime in our city is down. I've got no higher priority than improving public safety," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Overall, violent crime is down 18% when compared to the first quarter of 2024. We did see a small increase as it relates to homicides, and that's certainly a concern as highlighted by the chief."

2025 Violent Crime Plan

During the news conference on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Police Department announced the release of the 2025 Milwaukee Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan.

According to a news release, the Violent Crime Plan was first launched in 2023. The plan reflected initiatives that MPD utilizes to prevent, respond to and reduce violent crime in our community.

While much of the 2023 plan is incorporated in this update, this revised Violent Crime Reduction Plan includes new innovative strategies and initiatives that we are using to supplement the foundation built in 2023.

"While the Violent Crime Reduction Plan represents MPD’s overall strategy to reduce violence in our neighborhoods, MPD’s efforts alone are not enough. The entire community must work together to eradicate violence. MPD remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening our partnerships with community organizations, elected officials and anyone who wants to participate in shaping public safety in Milwaukee," Milwaukee Police said.