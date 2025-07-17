2025 Milwaukee Air & Water Show; US Navy Blue Angels featured

The Brief The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is ready to launch this upcoming weekend. Featured in the air show are the U.S. Navy's elite Blue Angels. The Blue Angels will be taking practice runs in Milwaukee ahead of the shows on Saturday and Sunday.



There were rumbles in the sky around Milwaukee on Thursday, July 17, but it was not thunder. The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is set for this weekend – and the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels were creating quite the stir.

Blue Angels light up the sky

What we know:

The north side of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was the place to be on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the headliners arriving in town – the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The elite flight demonstration squadron was here to meet the media and make practice runs in Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

Tyler Gasek took off work to wait for the planes parked in the distance to fly overhead.

"Just the aerial maneuvers they do," Gasek said. "I enjoy it, my family enjoys it, just a good time. Brings in the families, friends and all that stuff."

Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptor demo team dazzled over the tarmac – ahead of the Blue Angels' F-18 Super Hornets.

"It's just that emotion and when you hear those thrusters go over your head. It's one of those feelings you can't describe, in a sense," Gasek said.

Those on the demo team

What they're saying:

"I’ve seen more new places since being on this team in the past three years," said Maj. Samuel Petko, Blue Angels C-130 demonstration pilot.

Maj. Petko is the lead C-130 "Fat Albert" pilot. It is the Marine's last year of his Blue Angels' tenure.

"I get to tell the new guys what it’s going to look like so they can anticipate what we’re going to do," Petko said.

Helping with that is Racine native Blue Angels Command Master Chief Matthew Dawson.

"The motivation, pride and professionalism that the enlisted-side sailors and Marines put into the work is astronomical," Dawson said.

"It could be anything from aircraft parts, hazmat, tools, personal stuff. All of our equipment and uniforms that we need to operate in the air show," said Lt. Mara Mason, Blue Angels supply officer.

"Loved every minute of it, honestly, I couldn’t think of a better job to do," said Gabe Whisman, Blue Angels aviation mechanic.

Milwaukee Air & Water Show schedule

Saturday & Sunday, July 19 – 20

10 a.m.: Water Show

12 p.m.: National Anthem / ReMax Parachute Team

3 p.m.: US NAVY Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron

All times are approximations and weather-dependent.