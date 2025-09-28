2025 Komen Wisconsin More Than Pink Walk in Milwaukee

Thousands of people will be at Milwaukee's lakefront on Sunday morning, Sept. 28, for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

When you register for the More Than Pink Walk, you are joining a community that understands the impact we have when we come together and raise funds in support of a shared vision of a world without breast cancer.

How to participate

What you can do:

Onsite registration is now open, and the opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

Survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer meet at Hope Village just before the opening ceremony at 8:45 a.m.

The walk will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Head to the Susan G. Komen website to learn more and donate.