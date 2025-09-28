2025 Komen Wisconsin More Than Pink Walk in Milwaukee

Thousands will be at Milwaukee's lakefront this morning (Sept. 28) for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk. Executive Director Nikki Panico joined FOX6 WakeUp from Henry Maier Festival Park to break down what we can expect to see.
MILWAUKEE - Thousands of people will be at Milwaukee's lakefront on Sunday morning, Sept. 28, for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.
When you register for the More Than Pink Walk, you are joining a community that understands the impact we have when we come together and raise funds in support of a shared vision of a world without breast cancer.
Ask one of our FOX6 anchors to be your buddy and you will get a monthly email reminder about doing your breast self-exam.
The More Than Pink Walk raises millions of dollars every year to help support breast cancer research, patient care, and community outreach. Tami Salawater joined FOX6 WakeUp from Hope Village to tell us her story and why they are participating in the walk today.
The Susan G. Komen Foundation started with $200 and a shoebox of potential donor names and has grown into the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer. Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lispki joined FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the department's involvement in the walk.
How to participate
What you can do:
Onsite registration is now open, and the opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m.
Survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer meet at Hope Village just before the opening ceremony at 8:45 a.m.
The walk will begin at 9:15 a.m.
Head to the Susan G. Komen website to learn more and donate.