2024 RNC: Milwaukee River traffic to close downtown, sources say

Milwaukee River traffic will be blocked downtown during this summer's Republican National Convention, sources told FOX6.

The river sits just a few blocks east of Fiserv Forum, where the convention will be held from July 15-18. Whether it's for a fishing trip, a tourist cruise or a river float – commercial and recreational boats won't be able to travel on the river.

"Disappointed, obviously, just because our job is to showcase our city," said Lindsay Schwegler with Edelweiss Cruises. "It’s a little disappointing to not be able to show those from out of town the city from a vantage point that is just incredible."

Edelweiss Cruises said it will move its largest boat, "The Harbor Lady," to Port Washington for lake cruises. The company's other two big boats will stay on the river a block from Fiserv Forum, docked, but still open for dockside parties.

"The proximity, you can’t really beat it. You just won’t move," Schwegler said. "You can rent them either for the day for that home base, or you could just rent it for a luncheon or a dinner or typical things."

Edelweiss Cruises on Milwaukee River

Edelweiss Cruises was hoping for a RNC economic boom, but now they’re sitting on a possible bust.

"July is our biggest month of the year, so shutting that week down right in the middle is a significant loss to our company," Schwegler said. "A majority of our employees are college kids. They’re hourly employees that now we won’t have probably as much work as we normally would in July, so sadly, we’ll have to lay them off for the week, or they just won’t get any hours for the week except for the few going to Port Washington.

"Our biggest concern is just for our employees at this point, because it is unfortunate for them that they’re missing out on this boom of business, but we’re encouraging them to take a vacation that week, enjoy a week off in July that you typically would not get off."

It's not just a no-go for big boats. Kayaks won't be able to travel on the river downtown. The U.S. Secret Service broke the news in a private meeting with boat companies.

Milwaukee Kayak Company

"Security issues, and we completely understand that," Beth Handle with Milwaukee Kayak Company said of the reason the Secret Service gave for the restrictions.

Milwaukee Kayak Company has three locations. The one downtown is going to be closed, but the other two will be open during the RNC. They'll host rides paddling down the Kinnickinnic River or up the Menomonee River.

"July is one of our busiest months. It’s beautiful in July in Milwaukee," Handle said. "We might not be able to show off downtown on the Milwaukee River while we’re paddling like we usually do, but there’s other ways to see Milwaukee. We rent kayaks, so no matter what, it’s always fun, so we’re good to go, and we welcome everybody to Milwaukee."

Milwaukee Kayak Company said it expects the shutdown to be from Cherry Street in the north to Clybourn Street in the south – the same boundaries found in the Secret Service's rough security footprint.

The Secret Service is still working on its final security plan for the convention.

"Following a comprehensive threat assessment, the U.S. Secret Service has determined that some restrictions on commercial and recreational boat traffic on the Milwaukee River will be necessary in order to ensure the safety of the city and convention," the agency told FOX6. "The Secret Service and our partners have been working directly with businesses that operate on the Milwaukee River in an effort to minimize the impact the security plan will have on their operations, while still ensuring the highest level of security. The Secret Service and our partners are still in the process of determining what these restrictions will look like, and will share them with the public as soon as they are finalized."

Impacted businesses shared with FOX6 the Secret Service already told them there would be no boat rides, except for law enforcement, along the downtown river.