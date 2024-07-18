2024 RNC Milwaukee: Mayor Johnson says 'it's been a pretty remarkable week'

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson held a news conference on Thursday morning, July 18 – which marks the final day of the Republican National Convention. The 2024 Republican National Convention officially opened on Monday, July 15.

"Welcome to the final day of the Republican National Convention. It's been a pretty remarkable week and I think it's fair to say Milwaukee has shown our visitors that the city is full of great assets and also great people," said Mayor Johnson. "The city's preparation and performance has gone pretty smoothly. Our role as hosts of the Republican National Convention is something that all of us should be proud of."

Mayor Johnson addressed the police-involved shooting that occurred at a gas station near Sherman and Capitol late Wednesday, July 17.

"Overnight, the Milwaukee police were involved in an exchange of gunfire that was completely unrelated to the convention. A person wanted for a shooting two days ago fired a gun at police. Police returned fire, and that individual was wounded. This happened at about 10:30 last night, about four miles northwest of the convention," said Mayor Johnson.

Officers initially responded to a gas station in the area for a shooting. When officers arrived, they encountered a person who was wanted for a shooting on Tuesday. The officers gave several commands to the suspect to show his hands – as he retreated to the back of a gas station. At that point, the suspect, who was armed, fired shots towards the officers and individuals inside the store. An officer then fired his service weapon at the suspect.

Mayor Johnson was briefed on Thursday morning by the City's Emergency Operations Center regarding the convention.

"Again, it was an uneventful evening. Two incidents near the convention activity led to seven arrests. Both took place east of the river, just outside the security perimeter. Two people were arrested for fights in the first situation. The second incident involved disorderly behavior outside a bar that ultimately led to five arrests," said Mayor Johnson.

"There was one convention-related arrest of a person who allegedly stole tickets and then attempted to sell those tickets," said Mayor Johnson.

Former President Donald Trump will make his first public speech since his assassination attempt, marking the finale of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Donald Trump's pick for vice president – took the stage Wednesday night to deliver his first speech and accept the nomination.