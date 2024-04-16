2024 Milwaukee crime data; city leaders report on 1st quarter of year

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton, on Tuesday, April 16 presented the city's crime numbers for the first three months of 2024.

With the first quarter review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 39% – down to 23 from 38 this time in 2023. Property crime is down 11%. Auto thefts are down 10% – down to 1,295 from 1,431 this time in 2023.

In 2024 compared to 2023:

Crashes remained the same at 3,415 in 2024 compared to 3,423 in 2023

Hit-and-run crashes decreased 1% (1,258) from (1,269)

Fatalities decreased 44% (9) from (16)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.