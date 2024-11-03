2024 election: Obama for Harris, Republicans for Trump in Milwaukee

The Brief Former President Barack Obama and a trio of Republicans will be campaigning in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 3. Obama is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the Baird Center. Tulsi Gabbard, Danica Patrick, and Sage Steele are scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. at The Factory on Barclay.



Former President Barack Obama will return to Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 3, to campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket, and a trio of Republicans will rally support for Trump-Vance ticket later the same day.

Obama is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee. Other prominent Democrats will speak beforehand.

Tulsi Gabbard, Danica Patrick, and Sage Steele are slated to rally at The Factory on Barclay at 6 p.m. in support of Donald Trump.

Additionally, FOX6 News confirmed JD Vance will be in La Crosse on Monday, Nov. 4. The Harris campaign said Walz will be in La Crosse, Steven's Point and Milwaukee on Monday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Battleground Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a critical battleground state in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has pulled closer to Harris in the latest Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin, released on Wednesday.

Harris (50%) leads Trump (49%) among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup. The results included initially undecided voters who were then asked whom they would vote for if they had to choose. When keeping initially undecided voters as a separate category, Harris holds 48% of likely voters, Trump gets 47%, and 5% are undecided.

In Wisconsin, 1.3 million people have already voted. Four of the past six presidential elections in the state have been decided by less than a point, with 20,000 votes separating the winner from the loser in both 2016 and 2020. In 2000, Al Gore edged George W. Bush in the state by just 5,700 votes.

2024 Election: Wisconsin Voting Guide, what you need to know

Official statements

WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming

"From skyrocketing rent to the cost of groceries, the city of Milwaukee knows all too well why this is a make-or-break election for working families. For four years, Kamala Harris stubbornly defended Bidenomics while everyday Americans struggled to stay afloat amid record inflation. To this day, she has zero regrets for the Biden-Harris administration’s mismanagement of the economy. No last-minute appearance by former President Obama can erase the devastating impact of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden on the livelihoods of Milwaukeeans."