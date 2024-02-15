2024 Brewers single-game tickets on sale

Individual Game Tickets to all 2024 Brewers home games, including the 2024 Home Opener, will go on sale today at 10 a.m. online at brewers.com/Tickets or by calling the Brewers Ticket office at (414) 902-4000. The Box Office at American Family Field will also be open this week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Home Opener is always an "unofficial holiday" in Wisconsin, marking the beginning of another season of Brewers Baseball. Come cheer on the Crew as they take on the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, April 2 at 3:10 p.m.

Tickets to the Home Opener always go quickly.

Pitchers and catchers are back in action and reported this week at American Family Fields of Phoenix.