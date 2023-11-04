2023 We Energies Cookie Book distribution; people 'getting together'

People waiting for hours on Saturday, Nov. 4 to get their hands on the 95th edition of the We Energies Cookie Book at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Families and friends could not wait to sink their teeth into the recipes and the stories behind them.

"It’s my favorite cookie for Christmas," said Capt. Todd Clementi of the West Allis Police Department.

Capt. Clementi's Triple Trouble Chocolate Cookie recipe is among those featured in the 2023 Cookie Book.

Capt. Todd Clementi

"For many years especially when I was newer and much younger. we didn’t have a traditional Christmas," Clementi said.

For 26 years, Clementi has worked at the West Allis Police Department.

"Our tradition was a week or two before we’re making cookies as a family," Clementi said.

That is on par with the Cookie Book theme – celebrating first responders.

"This year hits close to home for a lot of people: whether someone you know even has been helped by a police officer, a firefighter EMT. We wanted to honor you know their service seen on the communities that we serve," said Brendan Conway, We Energies spokesperson.

People come out each year for the holiday tradition.

"This is our tradition to start our Christmas season of getting our cookbooks to figure out which cookies we might make," said Lynn Ilk.

"Because we get to hang out in the morning, we’re early risers so you know we might be a little giddy," said Dianna Kachar.

Those in line spent time together – making memories.

"That’s what it’s all about family. Getting together," Ilk said.

If you missed the chance to get to American Family Field, the We Energies Cookie Book will be distributed throughout the holiday season.

You can also download a PDF of the Cookie Book – or view and download previous editions of the Cookie Book.