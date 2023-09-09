2023 Walk for Wishes in Milwaukee

The 2023 Walk for Wishes is taking place in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Sept. 9.

The event helps raise funds or donations for children with critical illnesses. Currently, there are over 450 wish children waiting for their wishes to be granted.

All Walk For Wishes attendees will receive a wristband giving them free admission into Festa Italiana at the Italian Community Center only on Saturday.

For more information on registration and more, click here.