FOX6 Year in Review: Crime, politics, sports headlines of 2023

From political tensions and budget issues to crime and sports star drama, southeast Wisconsin saw it all in 2023. Take a look back at some of the biggest stories FOX6 News covered in 2023.

It was a somber start to the year as Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed in the line of duty in February.

In the courtroom, there were two major homicide trials – those of Jessy Kurczewski and former MPD Officer Michael Mattioli – that ended with two very different outcomes. Kurczewski was convicted in the 2018 death of Lynn Hernan, while Mattioli was found not guilty in the 2020 death of Joel Acevedo.

The Waukesha community came together with strength and heartache, memorializing the lives lost in the 2021 Christmas Parade attack.

Signed, sealed, delivered – after much back and forth, the Milwaukee Brewers are here to stay. Legislators passed a ballpark funding deal to keep the team in Milwaukee through 2050. But there was baseball heartbreak along the way with the departure of manager Craig Counsell to the rival Chicago Cubs.

That wasn't the only painful breakup in the Wisconsin sports world. The Green Bay Packers traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets – ending an 18-season run in Titletown.

From the stadiums to the political stage, 2023 provided a taste of what's to come in 2024. A Republican presidential debate primed the political pump for the 2024 Republican National Convention. And lines are being drawn in other battles – from legislative maps to abortion rights.

No matter the story, FOX6 cameras were there – and will continue to be there – for communities across southeast Wisconsin.