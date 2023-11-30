2024 Republican National Convention; Milwaukee welcomes worldwide media

Members of the media from around the world were in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 30 in preparation for the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC).

Organizers estimate the 2024 convention could bring roughly $200 million to the economy in southeast Wisconsin.

400 members of the local, national and even global media toured the home of the RNC – Fiserv Forum. They also toured Panther Arena and the Baird Center – where journalists will work. They were able to see options for live broadcast space – and they saw exactly where the person speaking on the main podium inside Fiserv Forum will stand – shown with a yellow block.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and RNC convention leaders welcomed the group. The mayor urged those national TV station planners, producers and executives to check out a website.

"It’s mke2024host.org," the mayor said. "And there you’ll find a list, actually, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of local businesses in every imaginable category that are ready to serve the needs that you have. All over Milwaukee, you’ll find businesses ready to serve you."

Attention from around the world

When the RNC comes to Milwaukee, it is estimated some 50,000 people will descend on the Deer District and stay in hotels across the Midwest.

Among them will be journalists from around the world – including one in particular whose audience is 6,000 miles away. He told FOX6 News his viewers will pay close attention to what happens in Milwaukee in 2024.

"The United States has a huge influence on Japan, on Japan’s politics, so we are so interested in it," said Ryohei Takagi, Kyodo Japan. "We have to focus on the battlefield, especially Wisconsin, Michigan and some other states, because they decide the results of the presidential election, right?"

For some reporters, a case of déjà vu

It was almost four years ago that Democrats hosted their media walkthrough in Milwaukee. Planning for that convention was disrupted by the pandemic. The convention ended up going mostly virtual.

"There was a significant amount of money lost because we couldn’t recoup that. We couldn’t provide any services. We couldn’t get anyone here," said Keith Carney of FedNet.

"Is this a do-over for what you missed out on in 2020?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvin.

"I think so. I don’t know if I can recoup what was lost from that time," Carney replied.

Looking ahead

The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will be held from July 15-18, 2024.

Wisconsin could determine who wins in 2024. For two decades, Republicans have placed their nominating convention in swing states — North Carolina, Ohio and Florida.