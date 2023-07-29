2023 Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk: Running to support veterans

article

Once a year, thousands of people get the chance to lace up with the Famous Racing Sausages and raise money for Wisconsin veterans.

Runners and walkers warmed up, stayed hydrated, and got excited for the 25th Annual Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk.

"We have 2,300 people registered, which is a great number considering during COVID we had 500 hundred registered," said Cecelia Gore, the executive director of Brewers Community Foundation.

Proceeds benefit Brewers Community Foundation, Fisher House Wisconsin, and the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

"We look for quality things to support that’ll add value in our community," said Gore.

2023 Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk

Fisher House Wisconsin provides a ‘home away from home’ for military and veterans families to be close to a loved one during hospitalization for an illness, disease or injury in a VA hospital.

The organization said it's served more than 4,000 family members in Wisconsin over the last seven years.

"So they have nothing worry about anything from that standpoint, so they can just focus on really helping their loved ones recover," said Fisher House Wisconsin President Angie Christianson. "Part of healthcare is really having a support from your family caregivers, so we want to be able to have those people be able together with their loved ones."

Racers finished with smiles, knowing they are making a difference. Racers also cooled down with a cold beer and sausages.

"I think people enjoy giving back to the community," Gore said. "We have a number of people that have come to this race every year."